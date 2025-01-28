JHud Family Cookbook: Desserts, Entrées, and More Amazing Recipes by Celebrity Chefs

Grab your apron and take a tour through the JHud Family Cookbook!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has welcomed many of the world’s leading celebrity chefs and bakers as they take you step by step on how to create their most popular meals. And, as everyone knows, once you spend time with Jennifer Hudson at the Happy Place, you’re family!

From breakfast to late-night bites, you’ll find recipes for a variety of delectable dishes just waiting to be made in your home kitchen in the JHud Family Cookbook!

Check out recipes for every occasion, perfected by world-renowned chefs including Carla Hall, Sophia Roe, Nick DiGiovanni, Kwame Onwauchi, Chef Zo, and many more!

Bon appétit!

Breakfast

Sweet Potato Stuffed French Toast by Chef Zo

Toasted Coconut Crêpes with Citrus Syrup by Sophia Roe

Appetizers

Nashville Hot Chicken Meatballs by Josh Scherer

Southwest Chicken Dip by Chef Zo

Buffalo-Style Mini Chicken Pot Pie by Carla Hall

Sides

Smashed Potatoes with Cinnamon Chili Crisp by Sophia Roe

Whole Roasted Cauliflower by Sophia Roe

Entrées

Shrimp & Grits with Fennel and Lemon by Carla Hall

Pan-Seared Dover Sole with Sautéed Spinach by the Scotto Sisters

Larry’s Lemon Capellini Primavera by the Scotto Sisters

Kate’s Lemon Chicken by Joshua Weissman

Chicken Quesadilla by Owen Han

Creamy Tuscan Chicken by Nick DiGiovanni

Fisherman’s Pie by Kwame Onwauchi

Shrimp Creole by Kwame Onwauchi

Desserts

The Perfect Jennifer Cookie by Alex George

Mustard Ice Cream by Josh Scherer

Chocolate Chip Cookies by Carla Hall

Fudgy Sea Salt Brownies by Nick DiGiovanni

Puligi Cake by Mackenzie Rubish

Drinks

Witches Brew Gin Cocktail by Christian “Suzu” Suzuki

Poison Apple Martini by Christian “Suzu” Suzuki

Dressed to Impress Mocktail by the Scotto Sisters