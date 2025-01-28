JHud Family Cookbook: Desserts, Entrées, and More Amazing Recipes by Celebrity Chefs
Lifestyle January 28, 2025
Grab your apron and take a tour through the JHud Family Cookbook!
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has welcomed many of the world’s leading celebrity chefs and bakers as they take you step by step on how to create their most popular meals. And, as everyone knows, once you spend time with Jennifer Hudson at the Happy Place, you’re family!
From breakfast to late-night bites, you’ll find recipes for a variety of delectable dishes just waiting to be made in your home kitchen in the JHud Family Cookbook!
Check out recipes for every occasion, perfected by world-renowned chefs including Carla Hall, Sophia Roe, Nick DiGiovanni, Kwame Onwauchi, Chef Zo, and many more!
Bon appétit!
Check out more delicious recipes featured on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!
Breakfast
Sweet Potato Stuffed French Toast by Chef Zo
Toasted Coconut Crêpes with Citrus Syrup by Sophia Roe
Appetizers
Nashville Hot Chicken Meatballs by Josh Scherer
Southwest Chicken Dip by Chef Zo
Buffalo-Style Mini Chicken Pot Pie by Carla Hall
Sides
Smashed Potatoes with Cinnamon Chili Crisp by Sophia Roe
Whole Roasted Cauliflower by Sophia Roe
Entrées
Shrimp & Grits with Fennel and Lemon by Carla Hall
Pan-Seared Dover Sole with Sautéed Spinach by the Scotto Sisters
Larry’s Lemon Capellini Primavera by the Scotto Sisters
Kate’s Lemon Chicken by Joshua Weissman
Chicken Quesadilla by Owen Han
Creamy Tuscan Chicken by Nick DiGiovanni
Fisherman’s Pie by Kwame Onwauchi
Shrimp Creole by Kwame Onwauchi
Desserts
The Perfect Jennifer Cookie by Alex George
Mustard Ice Cream by Josh Scherer
Chocolate Chip Cookies by Carla Hall
Fudgy Sea Salt Brownies by Nick DiGiovanni
Puligi Cake by Mackenzie Rubish
Drinks
Witches Brew Gin Cocktail by Christian “Suzu” Suzuki
Poison Apple Martini by Christian “Suzu” Suzuki
Dressed to Impress Mocktail by the Scotto Sisters
