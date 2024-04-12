Fisherman’s Pie Recipe by Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Chef Kwame Onwuachi is sharing how his childhood has influenced some of his most popular recipes.

The James Beard award-winning chef, author, and restaurateur stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to cook up some delicious meals for Jennifer Hudson.

The world-renowned chef prepared the classic Louisiana dish of shrimp creole, but first, he showed the host how to make Fisherman’s Pie, which is a seafood version of shepherd’s pie.

“My mom used to make it for me every single birthday growing up,” he told Jennifer about why this dish is special to him.

Chef Kwame’s restaurant, Tatiana NYC, opened in November 2022 at Lincoln Center, and has since earned numerous accolades, including “#1 Restaurant in New York City” honors from The New York Times. The restaurant, named after his sister Tatiana, is a celebration of the neighborhoods he grew up in and includes a fusion of cuisines with Italian, Afro-Caribbean, Eastern European, and Southern influences. Learn more at tatiananyc.com.

If you’re in the Virginia area this summer and want to feast with other foodies, Chef Kwame’s The Family Reunion, an immersive four-day food and wine festival celebrating diversity in the hospitality community, returns for a fourth year from August 15-18, 2024, at the Salamander resort in Middleburg, Virginia.

The event offers thought-provoking panel discussions, topical cooking demonstrations, inspiring recreational activities, and daily “family” meals where attendees and celebrity participants can interact in an effort to nurture, develop, and celebrate racial and ethnic diversity within the next generation of hospitality professionals. Learn more at salamandarhotels.com/familyreunion.

Fisherman's Pie

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients:

For the duchess potatoes:

2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes (about 4 to 5 medium), peeled and cut into ½-inch dice

1 tablespoon kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste

¼ cup unsalted butter

¼ cup heavy cream

1 egg, lightly beaten

For the Fisherman’s Pie:

¼ cup unsalted butter, divided

5 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup dry white wine

½ cup heavy cream

4 ounces cream cheese

2 tablespoons Creole Seasoning

4 ounces Parmigiano Reggiano, divided, grated on a Microplane (about 3 loose cups)

1 pound medium Gulf Shrimp, peeled, tailed, deveined

½ pound skinless Wild Salmon fillet, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 pound Alaskan King Crab, picked meat

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

Instructions:

BOIL the potatoes: Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with 2 inches cool water. Season with 2 teaspoons salt, then cover and bring to a boil. Boil until fork tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

COMBINE butter and cream in a small pan and heat over the lowest setting to keep warm until potatoes are ready.

DRAIN the potatoes and spread onto a baking sheet to steam out for 5 minutes — they should start to look a little chalky at the edges. Use a ricer or food mill to rice the warm potatoes (alternately, mash with a potato masher until smooth and fluffy). Use a wooden spoon to gently fold the potatoes into the warm cream mixture, along with the remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Taste and adjust seasoning, then let cool to room temperature, 20 to 30 minutes. Gently mix in the egg, being careful not to overmix or the potatoes will become gluey. Set aside.

HEAT oven to 350°F.

Melt 3 tablespoons of the butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat.

Add garlic and sauté until fragrant and pale golden, 2 to 3 minutes.

ADD wine and let simmer 3 minutes, then add cream, cream cheese, and creole seasoning. Bring to a gentle simmer, then fold in half of the Parmigiano.

REMOVE from heat and let cool to room temperature, 10 to 15 minutes, then fold in the seafood and 1 tablespoon salt.

GREASE a 7x11-inch (2-quart) baking dish with the remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Add the seafood mixture, then dollop with the potatoes, spreading into an even layer. Use a large spoon to make some peaks and valleys in the potatoes. Sprinkle with the remaining Parmigiano.

BAKE for 30 minutes, until potatoes are golden brown.

LET the pie rest 10 minutes before serving warm.