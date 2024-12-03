Air-Fry Chicken Tenders Recipe

Sponsored by Whirlpool | You’ll never fry the same way again!

Jennifer Hudson’s best friend, Walter Williams, loves to cook. (And JHud loves when Walter cooks for her!) Since he and Jennifer are so busy, Walter loves to discover new ways to make quick and easy meals without sacrificing taste.

Walter invited “The Jennifer Hudson Show” staffer Paige into “Walter’s Kitchen” to demonstrate how to use a Whirlpool Smart Electric Range oven to make air-fried chicken tenders — or, as Walter and Paige call them, “chicken tendies.”

Air-frying is a great way to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less added oil and calories compared to deep frying. Air-fryers cook by circulating hot air around the food with a fan, allowing you to enjoy a crispy dish without needing to soak it in a ton of oil. Thank you, modern science!

Check out Walter’s recipe for Air-Fry Chicken Tenders below, and feel free to make a ton all at once — you can always throw ’em back in the oven on Whirlpool’s air-reheat mode to make them crispy again!

Air-Fry Chicken Tenders

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon parsley flakes

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 large egg, beaten

1 ½ pounds chicken tenderloins

Cooking spray

Parmesan herb panko bread crumbs (Optional Coating)

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine flour, paprika, parsley, seasoned salt, and black pepper. Place the beaten egg in a separate bowl. Dredge each chicken tender in the seasoned flour, then dip in the beaten egg and coat again with the flour mixture. Lightly coat the air-fryer basket with cooking spray. Arrange the tenders in the basket without overcrowding, then mist the tops with cooking spray. Air-fry on 400°F (200°C). Cook for 8 minutes. Flip the tenders, mist again with cooking spray, and cook for another 8 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C). Repeat with remaining tenders. Serves 4.