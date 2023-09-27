Jennifer Hudson & Walter Williams’ Best BFF Moments of Season 1

Jennifer Hudson has been best friends with her childhood friend Walter Williams for decades, and their close bond is on full display on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

Walter often stops by the show to support his bestie, whether that means bravely walking through a haunted house, racing a Junior Olympian, or picking out JHud’s wardrobe.

Jennifer also loves to share hilarious stories involving Walter — like the time he fell asleep in the middle of a restaurant — but makes up for it in the best way possible. (Like getting Walter’s all-time fave singer Patti LaBelle to serenade him!)

Check out the best BFF moments between JHud and Walter on the show — and share this list with your own bestie!

Jennifer Reveals Her & Walter’s Adorable Nicknames

On the April 27 show, Jennifer revealed the backstory behind her and Walter’s nicknames “Boss Lady” and “Boss Man,” sharing how Walter stepped in as her manager the first time he heard her sing when they were kids.

Walter & Jennifer Get Terrified Together at Halloween Horror Nights

If you’re gonna be scared, be scared with your best friend by your side! As seen on the show’s super spooky Halloween episode, Jennifer and Walter took a tour through a haunted house as they tackled Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

JHud Shows Her Love to Walter Through a Duet with Patti LaBelle

During Patti LaBelle’s February 8 appearance on the show, JHud told “Mama Patti” about the love she has for her best friend from childhood, Walter, who also happens to be a huge fan of Ms. LaBelle’s. Check out Walter’s reaction to both Patti and JHud serenading him with the song “You Are My Friend”!

Jennifer Shares Her & Walter’s Prom Story

Did you know Jennifer and Walter were each other’s prom dates? On the May 8 show, Jennifer took her audience on a walk down memory lane by sharing photos and stories of her and Walter at their senior year prom!

Jennifer & Walter Race Junior Olympian Jaiya Patillo

JHud and Walter got a lesson in proper stretching from Junior Olympian Jaiya Patillo on the October 12 episode before attempting to compete against Jaiya in a race on the WB lot. Take a guess who came in first!

Walter Makes a Surprise Cameo on JHud’s Mug

Jennifer’s mug of the day on the March 22 show included a special surprise — pour something warm in it, and the face of Walter appeared! This hilarious mug prompted Jennifer to share the story of Walter falling asleep in the middle of sharing a meal with JHud at a restaurant.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

Jennifer Wears a Dress Chosen by Walter

Jennifer’s form-fitting little black dress with cutout sleeves on the March 14 episode was chosen by none other than her BFF!

“Walter Williams, Jennifer’s very best friend — whom I love to call ‘the original doll dresser’ (the doll meaning Jennifer) — saw this dress and immediately thought of her,” said Jennifer’s stylist, calling it “a perfect Jennifer Hudson look from the one that knows her best.”