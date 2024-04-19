‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Nominated for 4 Daytime Emmys, Including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is celebrating four 2024 Daytime Emmy Award nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series!

Season 2 of the talk show has seen Jennifer Hudson hosting intimate chats with icons, from Mariah Carey to Magic Johnson and Common, and lively chats with the star-studded casts of “The Color Purple” and “Abbott Elementary.”

Season 2’s many memorable music moments include JHud’s electrifying performance of Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott’s “The Rain” and her sultry duet with legend Smokey Robinson.

See all four nominated categories below:

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” 2024 Daytime Emmy Nominations

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”

“Tamron Hall”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts”

“The View”

LIGHTING DIRECTION

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“General Hospital”

“The View”

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”

“The Talk”

“Tamron Hall”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”

“African Queens: Njinga”

“Sherri”

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

See the full list of Daytime Emmy nominations by visiting theemmys.tv/daytime.

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony will take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles on Friday, June 7, and will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. The award show will also stream on Paramount+.