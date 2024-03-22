What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Sensational Suits for Spring

Spring is here, and Jennifer Hudson is embracing all the bright colors that come with the season!

The host rocked a number of vibrant suits this week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” showcasing her unique style with these colorful ensembles.

Jennifer also showed off her fashion sense on a day trip to Santa Barbara where she went whale watching and horseback riding.

Check out JHud’s wardrobe from this past week on the show!

Monday, March 18

Jennifer was still feeling the luck of the Irish from St. Patrick’s Day when she kicked off her week in a Kelly green suit from California designer Trina Turk.

Not only is this suit fashionable — it also provided a lot of fun when it was used as a green screen!

Tuesday, March 19

Jennifer welcomed the official first day of spring in a bright orange Argent suit paired with a black top. Her black stilettos came from I.N.C. International Concepts.

Wednesday, March 20

JHud got her girl group on with the ladies of Netflix comedy series “Girls5eva” while wearing a black floral dress with puff sleeves from Black Halo and strappy black Betsey Johnson pumps.

She accessorized with oversized gold hoop earrings and black cat eye frames.

Thursday, March 21

JHud married her professional and wild sides on Thursday’s show with a leopard print blazer from L’Agence over a black silk blouse and black bell bottom jeans from Derek Lam. Her heels are from Bay Area luxury boutique Paolo.

Jennifer also showed off her style during her day in Santa Barbara! For whale watching, she wore a cream-colored jumpsuit under a camel trench coat, making sure to keep her toesies warm on the Condor Express in a pair of Ugg boots.

Later, she switched to a denim jumpsuit with knee-high boots and pink riding gloves to go horseback riding!

Friday, March 22

Jennifer finished off her week in an eye-catching neon pink corduroy suit from Trina Turk. She wore pink lips to match her bright and bold suit.

The host accessorized with a gold necklace featuring her favorite elephant pendant and a “J” — for Jennifer, of course!