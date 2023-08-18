Well-Suited: 16 Times Jennifer Hudson Rocked a Suit on the Show

Jennifer Hudson loves getting dolled up in a well-tailored suit!

The host of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is known to “Jenniferize” the traditional suit by experimenting with a variety of fabrics, lengths, colors, and styles.

JHud has donned three-piece suits, velvet suits, skirt suits, lace suits, and vegan leather suits. She’s worn suits covered in sparkles and suits in every shade of the rainbow.

Suits can be sexy, slick, and just plain fun to wear. Stars like Yvette Nicole Brown, Sarah Shahi, and the women of SWV looked fabulous while wearing suits on the show!

Check out JHud’s closet of totally unique looks that are both professional and playful.