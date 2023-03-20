Sarah Shahi on the ‘Black Adam’ Stunt That Brought Her to Tears

Sarah Shahi is still shaken up over a stunt she did for the film “Black Adam” that was so scary, she thought she wouldn’t live to see another stunt!

“Our first day of shooting was me having to do this big jump over this mountain,” the actress, who plays “Isis” in the superhero movie, told Jennifer Hudson on the March 20 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“The stunt doubles, they take months practicing these things,” she continued. “The actors, we come in, and they’re like, “Oh, we’ll just put you up on these wires 300 feet in the air for about 10 minutes before we have to roll, but don’t worry because your stunt double is going to do it.’”

When they were ready to shoot, the director informed her that she, too, needed to perform the stunt because they needed a closeup of her face while jumping.

“I had a good cry before I did it, because I thought I was going to die!” she said of the terrifying moment on set. She remembered thinking, “At least I’m going to die doing what I love. That’s a good lesson to give to my kids.”

“But I did it — and I’m alive!” said Sarah, who is ultimately proud of herself for doing the stunt.

“I’m very proud because when I took my children to the premiere, it was this moment for me… As a mom, as you know, you miss out on a lot of firsts sometimes and you don’t get those back, so for me to be able to share that with my children and for them to watch the movie, they can say, ‘That’s my mom!’ — that’s everything to me,” she said.

Sarah is so close to her kids that she even brought her son Knox out onstage for her walk to the couch!

“I’ve got three kids, and I try to include them in things when I can, and it was his turn,” she said. “His sister is going to be really mad!”

Like JHud, the “Sex/Life” star has a 13-year-old son at home — this happens to be the same age Sarah was when she decided to change her name.

Sarah’s birth name, Aahoo Jahansouzshahi, is of Persian origin. “Imagine saying that five times fast!” she told JHud.

The actress shared that she changed her name at age 13 because no one in her Texan community could pronounce it.

“I was listening to the radio one day with my mom, and it was in the ’80s, and that song ‘Sarah’ from Jefferson Starship was on, and my mom was like, ‘How about Sarah?’ And I was like, ‘That’s me!’

“If ‘Come On Eileen’ came on, I would have been Eileen Shahi!” she laughed.