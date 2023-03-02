Rihanna Sent ‘Outer Banks’ Star Madison Bailey a Gift When She Signed to Fenty Beauty

Madison Bailey received more than just a contract when she signed to Rihanna’s makeup brand Fenty Beauty — she got a gift from the superstar singer herself!

“My jaw was on the floor,” she told Jennifer Hudson on the March 2 episode about the moment she found out she would be the face of Fenty Beauty. “They were like, ‘Before we move any further, we want to know, are you a fan of the brand and are you a fan of Rihanna herself?’”

Madison was blown away that they even had to ask. “I was like… ‘Am I a fan? What do you mean?!’ I couldn’t believe it.”

“We were filming in Barbados for ‘Outer Banks’ this season — which might as well be called Rihanna Land — and we got there, and production called me and said I had flowers in the production office,” said Madison.

“It’s a ginormous bouquet of flowers, and I was stunned,” she recalled. “And the card was like, ‘Welcome to the team — Rihanna.’

“It’s a ‘pinch me’ moment for sure,” she said of the memorable gift.

During her appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Madison said that starring in the Netflix series “Outer Banks” for three seasons has put her in incredible shape.

“It is very physically demanding. I’m in the best shape of my life,” she told JHud. “We did two solid weeks of training,” she said, including lessons in surfing, swimming, boating — and even ukulele!

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Though Madison might be physically ready for anything the show throws at her, she still has a stunt double — who happened to be her own sister for the first two seasons!

Jennifer shared with Madison her own experience filming the action movie “Breathe” over the summer and being wowed by all the stunt performers. “To see the stunt doubles put in that work — I think they deserve so much credit for what they do,” said JHud.