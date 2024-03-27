Carla Hall’s Perfect Mix-and-Match Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Celebrity chef and best-selling author Carla Hall stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share some of the dishes featured on her new Max series “Chasing Flavor,” in which she travels the world to learn about the history of food.

Carla showed Jennifer Hudson how to make Buffalo-Style Mini Chicken Pot Pies [link] and Shrimp and Grits with Fresh Fennel and Lemon [link]. At the end of her cooking demo, Carla surprised Jennifer with one of her favorite desserts: chocolate chip cookies!

Carla’s recipe offers various ways you can mix-and-match ingredients to get different flavors depending on your mood. For example, if you’re craving something sweet and spicy, add cinnamon and cayenne pepper for a Mexican Chocolate Chip Cookie!

Check out the full recipe below!

Carla’s Perfect Mix-and-Match Chocolate Chip Cookie

Ingredients:

2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1 tbsp pure vanilla extract

2 sticks unsalted butter (divided; 1 stick melted,1 stick room temperature)

2 large eggs (room temperature)

1 cup mini semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup milk chocolate chips

To create new Mix-and Match options, try these combinations:

Combo #1

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

Combo #2

1 cup dark chocolate chunks

1/2 cup dried cherries, diced

1/2 cup toasted whole almonds, roughly chopped

Combo #3

1-1/4 cups butterscotch chips

3/4 cup toasted pecans, roughly chopped

Combo #4

1-1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup crushed peppermint candies

Combo #5

1-1/4 cups white chocolate chips

1/2 cup candied ginger, diced

1/4 cup fresh orange zest

Instructions

LINE a baking sheet with parchment paper.

WHISK together the flour, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.

MELT 1 stick of butter in a small pot over medium heat. Set aside to cool slightly.

ADD granulated sugar, light brown and dark brown sugars and vanilla in the bowl of an electric mixer, fitted with a paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed until combined.

ADD one stick of room-temperature butter until combined. Make sure to not over-beat.

ADD the eggs, one at a time, and beat until combined.

SLOWLY STREAM in the melted butter, until mixed. Add the flour mixture until completely combined.

STIR in the chocolate chips or other mix-in combinations.

SCOOP the cookie dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet using a tablespoon or small scoop.

CHILL in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

PREHEAT oven to 375°F.

LINE 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

PLACE cookie dough scoops 2 inches apart on the lined baking sheets.

BAKE in the oven for 8-10 minutes until golden around the edges and still soft in the middle.

LET COOL on the baking sheet for 2 minutes. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely, if you desire.

ENJOY!

For more of Carla’s recipes, visit carlahall.com.