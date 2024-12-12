Air-Broil Breakfast Pizza with Egg White Crust Recipe
Sponsored by Whirlpool | Yes, you can have pizza for breakfast!
Jennifer Hudson’s best friend, Walter Williams, has a passion for cooking, so he invited “The Jennifer Hudson Show” staffer Paige into “Walter’s Kitchen” to whip up a fun, protein-packed breakfast.
Since Jennifer loves healthy food, Walter figured out a way to make breakfast feel like an indulgence by creating a chicken sausage pizza made with an egg-white crust.
First, Walter made an egg-white omelet in a circular shape. Then, he covered this eggy base with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and all of JHud’s favorite fixin’s: chicken sausage, mushrooms, peppers, and basil. Feel free to customize to your own cravings!
For this recipe, Walter used the Whirlpool Smart Electric Range’s air-broil feature, which uses intense direct heat from above to melt, char, or sear the top of your food. Air-broiling is perfect for getting a tasty caramelized crust — or for getting that gooey goodness on top of a pizza.
Breakfast Pizza with Egg White Crust
Ingredients:
- 1 cup egg whites (or liquid egg whites)
- ½ cup cooked and crumbled chicken or turkey sausage/bacon
- ¼ cup tomato or pasta sauce
- ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup diced bell peppers (red, green, yellow)
- ¼ cup sliced mushrooms
- Fresh basil, chopped
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Italian seasoning, to taste
Instructions:
- Heat a medium skillet over medium heat. Pour in the egg whites and cook until set, forming a solid base.
- Transfer the cooked egg white base to a baking sheet.
- Spread tomato sauce over the base. Layer with sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms, basil, salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning.
- Sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top.
- Broil until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
- Slice and serve immediately. Serves 2.
