Air-Broil Breakfast Pizza with Egg White Crust Recipe

Jennifer Hudson ’s best friend, Walter Williams, has a passion for cooking, so he invited “The Jennifer Hudson Show” staffer Paige into “Walter’s Kitchen” to whip up a fun, protein-packed breakfast.

Since Jennifer loves healthy food, Walter figured out a way to make breakfast feel like an indulgence by creating a chicken sausage pizza made with an egg-white crust.

First, Walter made an egg-white omelet in a circular shape. Then, he covered this eggy base with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and all of JHud’s favorite fixin’s: chicken sausage, mushrooms, peppers, and basil. Feel free to customize to your own cravings!

For this recipe, Walter used the Whirlpool Smart Electric Range’s air-broil feature, which uses intense direct heat from above to melt, char, or sear the top of your food. Air-broiling is perfect for getting a tasty caramelized crust — or for getting that gooey goodness on top of a pizza.

Breakfast Pizza with Egg White Crust

Ingredients:

1 cup egg whites (or liquid egg whites)

½ cup cooked and crumbled chicken or turkey sausage/bacon

¼ cup tomato or pasta sauce

½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup diced bell peppers (red, green, yellow)

¼ cup sliced mushrooms

Fresh basil, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

Italian seasoning, to taste

Instructions:

Heat a medium skillet over medium heat. Pour in the egg whites and cook until set, forming a solid base. Transfer the cooked egg white base to a baking sheet. Spread tomato sauce over the base. Layer with sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms, basil, salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top. Broil until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Slice and serve immediately. Serves 2.