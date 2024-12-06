Air-Baking Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

Sponsored by Whirlpool | Last-minute holiday baking has never been easier!

Jennifer Hudson’s best friend, Walter Williams, knows his way around a mixing bowl, and with the holidays around the corner, he wanted to perfect his fast and easy chocolate cookies!

So, Walter welcomed “The Jennifer Hudson Show” staffer Paige into “Walter’s Kitchen” to show how easy it is to use a Whirlpool Smart Electric Range oven to whip up JHud’s all-time favorite treat — the simple, but satisfying, chocolate chip cookie.

This recipe uses the air-baking feature on the Whirlpool Smart Electric Range. The oven’s high-speed fan optimizes airflow and drives consistent heat throughout the oven, allowing you to get even results when baking on multiple racks. So go ahead and bake twice as many cookies all at once!

Air-Baking Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

½ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

4 oz milk or semi-sweet chocolate chunks

4 oz dark chocolate chunks (or your preference)

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk together the granulated sugar, brown sugar, salt, and melted butter until smooth and free of lumps. Add the egg and vanilla extract. Whisk until light ribbons form and briefly hold their shape before settling. Sift in the flour and baking soda. Gently fold with a spatula until just combined—avoid overmixing to keep the cookies tender. Fold in the chocolate chunks. Chill the dough for at least 30 minutes, or overnight for a deeper, toffee-like flavor. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop the dough using an ice cream scoop, spacing cookies 4 inches apart. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the edges are lightly golden. Makes 12 cookies.