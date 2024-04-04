The Perfect Jennifer Cookie Recipe by Alex George

Jennifer Hudson just discovered the perfect cookie!

On Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the host welcomed viral baker Alex George from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Alex discussed her quest to find the best chocolate chip cookie recipe — ever. She documents her search on her popular web series, where she bakes and reviews all the chocolate chip cookie recipes she can find. So this woman knows a thing or two about cookies!

Alex led Jennifer in a demo to make the Perfect Jennifer Cookie, based on JHud’s cookie preferences. The Perfect Jennifer Cookie is made with milk chocolate, and it has a bit of a crunch while still being a little gooey in the center. It’s also made with cake flour, which makes it fluffier than a cookie made with all-purpose flour.

Now you can make the Perfect Jennifer Cookie at home! This cookie recipe is adapted from Joshua Weissman’s Levain Chocolate Chip Cookie, customized to fit Jennifer’s cookie preferences.

Ingredients:

1.5 cups (230 g) cake flour

2 cups (275 g) all-purpose flour

1.5 teaspoons (5 g) kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon (6 g) baking soda

1.25 cups (280 g) unsalted melted butter

1.25 cups (285 g) brown sugar

1/2 cup (115 g) white granulated sugar

2 eggs

3 egg yolks

2 cups (165 g) pecans (or nut of choice)

1 lb. (450 g) chopped milk chocolate

Instructions:

COMBINE cake flour, all-purpose flour, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl. Whisk to combine.

IN THE BOWL of a stand mixer, use a whisk attachment to combine the brown sugar, white sugar, and melted butter. Mix for 2 minutes on a medium speed, and then add in whole eggs 1 at a time, followed by the egg yolks. Mix again for 2 more minutes.

TURN OFF the mixer and switch the mixer attachment to the paddle attachment. Turn on the speed of the mixer to the lowest setting and add in dry ingredients. Mix until combined.

ADD in nuts and chopped chocolate. Mix again to evenly distribute!

SCOOP dough into a separate bowl and cover with plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Let rest in the refrigerator for 2 hours.

PREHEAT oven to 425F after two hours.

USING a cookie scoop or spoon, scoop dough into 6 oz. balls. Cookies will be very large!

PLACE cookies on a parchment-lined baking sheet and make sure they are spaced at least 4.5 inches apart.

BAKE for 13 minutes until edges are slightly browned. Remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes.

ENJOY!

Discover more delicious cookie recipes by visiting Alex’s website, lilypcrumbs.com.