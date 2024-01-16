A Pro Cookie Baker’s Top Tip for Stepping Up Your Homemade Cookie Game

For anyone who loves making homemade cookies, you need to hear this little known trick from a cookie maker who knows her stuff!

Arlene Felder from Burlington, New Jersey, is the founder of Glassy Brown Cookies, a boutique bakery that makes sweet treats that celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Arlene stopped by Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share with Jennifer Hudson her popular Black History sugar cookies, featuring designs of women of color rocking various hairstyles including dreads, curls, and afros.

After the show, Arlene shared her top tip for improving your own cookies in your home kitchen and ensure they come out of the oven soft and moist.

She advises that you make a round base made out of your cookie dough. Place a small round ball of cookie dough right in the middle and make a bowl shape around it. Then top it off with a flat cookie dough lid and poke a small hole in top This trick will help air get into the middle of your cookies and get them to stay super moist!

In 2015, after 15 years as a social worker, Arlene took a leap of faith and pursued her passion of becoming a cookie baker by launching Glassy Brown Cookies.

In addition to her Black History sugar cookies, Glassy Brown Cookies are known for flavors like Chocolate Chip, Banana Pudding, Apple Pie, S’mores, Keto-friendly cookies, and many more.

Arlene loves to give back to her community by offering free consultations to small business owners and hosting free cookie-decorating classes for aspiring young bakers.

For more information, visit glassybrowncookies.com.