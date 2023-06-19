Get to Know Lara Adekoya, Founder of Fleurs et Sel, Home to LA’s Most Coveted Cookie

This Black woman business owner’s cookies are the talk of the town!

Lara Adekoya, the founder of Los Angeles-based bakery Fleurs et Sel, named her business after her two favorite things: flowers and salt. She chose the French version of these two wonderful things based on the years she spent living in France as a teenager.

Lara was working as a salesperson at Nordstrom when the pandemic hit. With lots of time on her hands, she would bake batches of her Sea Salt Chocolate Chip cookies and deliver them to both her friends and her clients at Nordstrom who were quarantining all over the city to spread some comfort and community during the pandemic.

Her business has only grown, and now Lara has weekly “cookie drops” and pop-up events that sell out. Her offerings include tasty, unique flavors like Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Walnut, Vanilla Bean Sugar, London Fog, Lemon Poppyseed Crinkle, and more — though her signature Sea Salt Chocolate Chip cookies are still among the most popular.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” asked Lara to film what a day in the life is like for a cookie baker. Her day begins at 7 a.m. as she gathers ingredients, bakes cookies, and fulfills custom orders. She somehow manages to squeeze in a little self-care in, too!

Lara also provided her three top tips for aspiring entrepreneurs, including the importance of having a “DIY attitude” and having enthusiasm for trying new things.

Find out the other two tips by watching below!

This summer, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is shining a light on inspiring Black woman business owners making an impact on their communities.”

Learn more by visiting fleursetsel.com and check out more inspiring Black women business owners that are making an impact in their communities.