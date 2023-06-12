Get to Know ‘Flower Mogul’ Talia R. Boone, Founder of Postal Petals

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is dedicated to supporting and celebrating Black women entrepreneurs and their businesses. Each week this summer, we’re shining the spotlight on a new Black woman business owner who has overcome obstacles and persevered.

Talia R. Boone is the founder and CEO of flower delivery service Postal Petals. This Los Angeles-based small business delivers farm-fresh, high-quality stemmed flowers on a subscription basis to customers.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” asked Talia to film what a day in the life is like for — as she calls herself — a “soon-to-be flower mogul.” Her day kicks off at 4 a.m. at the flower market, and later consists of fulfilling custom orders and networking with other business owners — such as Lot XI founder Krystyl Wright, who was featured on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” as a Mastercard Striver!

“It does not matter how many times I come in here, I am obsessed. There are so many beautiful, colorful, big, bold blooms, and I want them all,” she said of visiting the flower market each morning.

“I don’t care how many times I look at these flowers — they make my heart sing,” she added.

Talia also provided her three top tips for aspiring entrepreneurs. Her top tip: Don’t wait!

“Someone once told me that if you are really proud of the first iteration of whatever your product is that you put out, then you waited too long,” she said. “You wait long, you wait wrong. Just put it out and let the market dictate how you make corrections and how you adjust. But just start.”

Find out the other two tips by watching below!

Talia is as passionate about making a social impact, fighting injustice, and promoting self-care as she is about flowers.

As stated on her business’ website, “Talia’s passion to help drive efforts to achieve long-standing, systematic social justice spills over into anything she does, and that includes Postal Petals, where messages encouraging consumers to register to vote and highlighting the frequent injustices against underrepresented communities can be found throughout the brand’s site and its social media platforms.”

Learn more by visiting postalpetals.com, and check out more inspiring Black women business owners [link to landing page] that are making an impact in their communities.