JHud Wears Flower Jacket From Black Woman-Owned Boutique House of Tres Jolie

Jennifer Hudson loves supporting Black woman-owned businesses — especially when they make her look fabulous!

“Love this cute @houseoftresjolie jacket I get to add to my Jhud collection!!” Jennifer wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her sporting the Hippie Girl jacket, a soft fleece jacket with balloon sleeves and multicolored flowers by the House of Tres Jolie.

The House of Tres Jolie is a Chicago-based fashion boutique owned by Sam Cook, who appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in early January to share her story and some notable looks from her collection, including the Hippie Girl. Not only is Sam the boutique’s founder and owner, she also models the clothes!

“I wore this through the airport yesterday, and like six women stopped me. It’s so cute!” Sam said of the Hippie Girl jacket.

“I like things that are mushy and comfortable, that keep me warm,” replied JHud, admiring the jacket.

Sam first started her business in 2010. “I was literally driving around the streets of Chicago with my 8-month-old in tow, selling merchandise out of the trunk of my car.”

After opening — and then closing — her first storefront, she went back to school to get her master’s degree in business, then relaunched the boutique in 2017.

Sam also gives back to her community in various ways. She puts on annual fashion shows at a local high school and has partnered with an organization for breast cancer awareness. She also created the 12 Doll Days of Christmas, in which she gives gifts to those in need during the holidays.

Jennifer asked what she would tell other women who want to launch their own business. “Do it,” said Sam.

To browse the House of Tres Jolie’s collection, visit houseoftresjolie.com.