Jennifer Hudson’s Makeup: Get the Look

JHud always looks fab on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” whether she’s going glam or feeling fun and festive for the holidays. Her stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne knows how to find unique, gorgeous outfits for the host, but it’s her makeup artist Adam Burrell who always makes sure her face looks flawless.

For her cheeks, he’s a fan of MAKE Beauty’s bronzer and powder blush. And for her lips, he loves Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics for liners, gloss, and lipsticks.

Adam has created some signature looks for JHud on the show. He paid homage to Whoopi Goldberg’s Sister Mary Clarence for Jennifer’s “Sister Act”-inspired Halloween look.

He also amped up the drama for Jennifer’s Glamour cover shoot.

And he helped kick off premiere week of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with Molly Mae Tatti Lashes.

Adam is Jennifer’s go-to makeup man, but the artist has also done memorable looks for Gwen Stefani, Jessica Simpson, Winnie Harlow, and the Kardashians, among many other celebs.