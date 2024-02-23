What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Feeling Pink for HGTV Week

Jennifer Hudson’s wardrobe during HGTV Week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is proof you can maintain your femininity while doing hard labor on a home renovation!

This past week, JHud leaned into pink, wearing blazers, jumpsuits, and camisoles in the playful color.

Get the details of what the host wore on the show this week!

Monday, February 19

Jennifer started her week off in a fierce leopard dress from designer Rachel Roy and knee-high suede boots.

“Will.i.am is always fashion forward,” said Jennifer’s stylist Oakley Stevenson of JHud’s celebrity guest for Monday’s episode. “I wanted her to look super chic with the leopard print.”

Tuesday, February 20

On Tuesday, Jennifer wore a shiny bubblegum-colored blazer from New York-based label Milly with a top from Cinq à Sept and light-wash denim jeans from Express.

JHud stepped out at the beginning of the show in strappy ASOS heels, then later switched into her work boots (with shimmering laces!) and a custom-made “Jenniferized” toolbelt to get some work done with HGTV star Page Turner.

Wednesday, February 21

For Wednesday’s show featuring Sanaa Lathan and HGTV stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, Jennifer was bright and bold in a flared fuchsia jumpsuit from Jovani paired with matching Steve Madden heels.

Thursday, February 22

JHud was all business in a pinstripe wide-legged jumpsuit from ASOS on Thursday’s episode of the show.

She accessorized with silver jewelry, including oversized hoop earrings, and wire-framed glasses. Her booties also came from ASOS.

Friday, February 23

Jennifer closed out HGTV Week wearing a shimmery peach sequin blazer from Cinq à Sept and a peach T-shirt from Los Angeles designer James Perse. Even her eyeglasses had a peach tint to them.

Her chocolate brown trousers came from DL1961 and the host rocked Sam Edelman pumps.

During the show, JHud threw on some sneakers and paint coveralls to make over a bench with Lil Jon!