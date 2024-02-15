Drew & Jonathan Scott, Dave & Jenny Marrs, Lil Jon
Episodes February 23, 2024
HGTV/Sterling Hampton
HGTV Week continues with Drew & Jonathan Scott (HGTV's “Celebrity IOU”).
Dave & Jenny Marrs (HGTV's “Fixer to Fabulous” and “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”) stop by.
Lil Jon discusses his HGTV series “Lil Jon Wants to Do What?”
Jennifer welcomes Dr. Theresa Price from Walnut, CA, the Founder and CEO of the National College Resources Foundation and the Black College Expo. The organization’s mission is to reduce high school dropout rate and increase enrollment to degree and/or certificate programs among students in underserved and underrepresented communities. For 25 years, Dr. Price has helped over 600,000 students of color get into college and has helped secure over $5 billion in scholarships.