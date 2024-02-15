Drew & Jonathan Scott, Dave & Jenny Marrs, Lil Jon

Jennifer welcomes Dr. Theresa Price from Walnut, CA, the Founder and CEO of the National College Resources Foundation and the Black College Expo. The organization’s mission is to reduce high school dropout rate and increase enrollment to degree and/or certificate programs among students in underserved and underrepresented communities. For 25 years, Dr. Price has helped over 600,000 students of color get into college and has helped secure over $5 billion in scholarships.