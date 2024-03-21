What the Cast of ‘Girls5eva’ Wore on the Show

The stars of “Girls5eva” are hilarious — and super stylish!

Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to chat with Jennifer Hudson about the new season of their Netflix comedy series “Girls5eva.” And they looked fabulous doing so!

Check out what they wore during their special sit-down with JHud!

Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles, who plays Dawn on the show, wore a black leather skirt from Commando and a very comfy-looking cream chunky-structured knitted sweater from Aknvas.

The Grammy winner’s white knee-high boots come from New York brand Larroudé.

Sara wore her brunette hair parted down the middle in loose waves.

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Renée Elise Goldsberry, who plays Wickie on the show, wore a black floral A-line dress from New York designer Adam Lippes. The dress is cut from Italian fabric, and — best of all — it has pockets!

Renée’s chunky heels come from Alexandre Birman and jewelry is from Jenny Bird. The Tony-winning actress wore her hair in a fabulous updo and sported a red lip.

Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps, who plays Summer, wore a lavender dress from Philosophy. The dress included a sheer overlay adorned with purple flowers — perfect for an actress who plays a character named Summer!

The actress and podcast host of “Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best” paired this look with a pair of Louboutin pumps. She wore her blonde hair in loose waves and wore a bright red lip.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

Paula Pell

Paula Pell, who plays Gloria, wore a groovy multicolored dress from Los Angeles-based brand Nooworks. The sleeveless dress features a crew neckline, fitted bodice — and pockets!

Paula’s sneakers are from Puma and socks by Kith. The comedy actor and writer wore earrings from Melinda Maria Jewelry, a bracelet from Nissa Jewelry, and rings from her own collection.

Paula wore her gorgeous gray hair down in flowing waves and donned a smokey eye and red lips.

Jennifer Hudson

JHud may not be in Girls5eva, but she looked just as lovely as her guests while wearing a black floral dress with short puff sleeves from Black Halo and Betsey Johnson heels.