Don’t Miss ‘A Legendary Night’ with Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean & NSYNC’s Joey Fatone

If you were a fan of boy bands in the 2000s, you won't want to miss this legendary tour!

AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys and Joey Fatone of NSYNC are teaming up for a run of shows across the U.S.! The duo appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to drop details about what fans can expect on their A Legendary Night Tour, which kicked off in Temecula, California on March 15.

“What they can expect is a lot of fun,” said Joey, who reveals that the show is a mixture of “old-school stuff” and “new-school stuff.”

Both he and AJ are big fans of ‘80s music, so they cover a bunch of hits from that decade, along with alternative tunes from the ‘90s including Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and Green Day’s “Basketcase.”

For AJ, the tour is a great opportunity to showcase his original material outside of Backstreet Boys. “I’m finally doing my first ever solo album,” he told Jennifer Hudson. He performs three of his own songs, including his single “Electric” and a song called “Arizona” that he describes as “a tearjerker” and “a fan favorite.”

Head below to see when AJ and Joey are headed to a city near you!

A Legendary Night Tour Dates:

March 15, 2024 – Temecula, CA **SOLD OUT**

March 16, 2024 – Rancho Mirage, CA

March 17, 2024 – Temecula, CA

March 21, 2024 – Wallingford, CT

March 22, 2024 – Boston, MA **SOLD OUT**

March 23, 2024 – Newark, NJ **SOLD OUT**

March 28, 2024 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

March 29, 2024 – Orlando, FL **SOLD OUT**

March 30, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL

New Shows Added Due To Demand:

May 23, 2024 – Oklahoma City, OK

May 25, 2024 – Denver, CO

May 26, 2024 – Omaha, NE

May 30, 2024 – Niagara Falls, ON

May 31, 2024 – Windsor, ON

June 1, 2024 – Chicago, IL

June 6, 2024 – Grand Prairie, TX

June 7, 2024 – Baton Rouge, LA

June 13, 2024 – St. Louis, MO

June 14, 2024 – Columbus, OH

June 15, 2024 – Kettering, OH

June 21, 2024 – Grand Ronde, OR

June 22, 2024 – Lincoln, CA

June 23, 2024 – San Francisco, CA

June 27, 2024 – Atlanta, GA

June 28, 2024 – Nashville, TN

June 29, 2024 – Louisville, KY

July 18, 2024 – Port Chester, NY

July 19, 2024 – Atlantic City, NJ

July 20, 2024 – Oxon Hill, MD