Funniest Moments with Musicians of Season 1: Seal, Chance the Rapper & More

In addition to being super talented musicians, many of Jennifer Hudson’s guests also happen to be hilarious!

Whether it’s Chance the Rapper being confronted with a bizarre food combo or Seal coming up with a love song on the spot, these music artists were the star of a seriously funny moment!

Head below to check out some of the funniest moments featuring musicians on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

Seal Turning a McDonald’s Order into a Sexy Love Song

Jennifer tasked the legendary Seal to turn a list of items available in the Cardi B and Offset meal at McDonald’s into a romantic tune — which he did effortlessly!

Chance the Rapper Refusing JHud’s Chips

Jennifer encouraged her fellow Chicagoan Chance the Rapper to taste test “The Jennifer Special”: potato chips covered with hot sauce, adobo, mustard, lime juice, and Splenda! (That’s the same bizarre food combo she had Roy Wood Jr. try during his appearance on the show!)

JHud took a bite, but Chance kindly refused, to which JHud responded, “I’m gonna package it up and I’m gonna send it to you.”

Ashley McBryde Improvising a Not-So-Typical Country Song

Who knew Grammy winner Ashley McBryde was such a gifted improviser? A member of the “Jennifer Hudson Show” live studio audience shared the hilarious story of how she was set up on a blind date with her cousin. The country singer-songwriter had JHud cracking up by creating a song about the funny encounter right on the spot.

Xscape Discussing the Mile High Club

Members of ’90s girl group XScape — Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, LaTocha Scott-Bivens, and Tamika Scott — hilariously answered JHud’s burning questions about who in the group is most likely to join the Mile High Club (everyone agrees it’s Tiny) and who is the best cook (is it LaTocha or Tamika?).

Tichina Arnold, Billy Porter & Tasha Cobbs Leonard Riffing the Audience’s Funny Phrases

There’s nothing like seeing a song come to life before your very eyes! Jennifer loved teaming up with singer-actors Billy Porter, Tasha Cobbs, and Tichina Arnold to riff on phrases suggested by her live studio audience, including “You can’t wear that to church,” “It’s on sale,” and “I’m not late, I’m worth waiting for.”

Harry Mack Impresses JHud with His Hilarious Freestyle Raps

JHud challenged freestyle rapper and viral sensation Harry Mack to come up with improvised rhymes about random items she unearthed from a bag, including a blow dryer, a “Dreamgirls” DVD, and an autographed photo of Simon Cowell!