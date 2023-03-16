Top 5 Freestyle Moments on the Show

There’s nothing more fun than watching a freestyle rapper bust out some amazing rhymes off the top of their head!

From Jennifer Hudson rapping about wanting to be in “Rent” with Taye Diggs to viral star Harry Mack freestyling about Simon Cowell and “Dreamgirls,” count down the Top 5 freestyle moments from rappers, both amateur and professional, on the show!

Harry Mack

Harry Mack is a freestyle rapper known for coming up with intricate and impressive rhymes off the top of his head. He first went viral in 2017 and currently has over 180 million views on his YouTube channel!

During his appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," JHud challenged the skilled rapper by having him come up with improvised rhymes about random items she unearthed from a bag, including a blow dryer, a “Dreamgirls” DVD, and an autographed photo of Simon Cowell!

Young Dylan

During his appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Nickelodeon star Young Dylan performed an off-the-cuff freestyle rap that seriously wowed JHud!

Father & Daughter Beatboxers

Father-daughter beatboxing duo Ed Cage and Nicole Paris first went viral in 2015 when a clip of them spittin’ rhymes racked up over 200 million views. Seven years later, the duo went viral again when their TikTok video garnered over 22 million views in less than a month.

The pair have appeared twice on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and JHud always loves trying her best to keep up with the beatboxing masters!

JHud & the Bradford Family

The Bradfords are known as the silly family in their hometown of Dallas, Texas! Nicole and Kyle Bradford are big on family time, and this energetic family of five received a lot of attention for their fun take on the Alphabet Challenge on TikTok. JHud joined the family during their appearance on the show for another round of the viral challenge!

Taye Diggs & JHud

Back in October, Taye Diggs dropped a beat while JHud performed an impromptu freestyle rap. “I wanna be in ‘Rent,’” spat out JHud, inspired by the discussion the two just had about Jennifer’s first movie audition being for the big-screen adaptation of the musical “Rent,” which starred Taye.