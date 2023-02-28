Jennifer Hudson's Favorite Viral Videos

Jennifer Hudson loves finding hilarious, touching, and memorable videos on the Internet and then bringing the people in those incredible videos to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” studio!

Here are some of JHud’s favorite moments with viral sensations!

The Bradford Family’s Alphabet Challenge

The Bradfords are known as the silly family in their hometown of Dallas, Texas! Nicole and Kyle Bradford are big on family time and supporting their three children — Kristen, Kyle Jr., and Kaitlyn — in everything they do! The energetic family received a lot of attention for their fun take on the Alphabet Challenge on TikTok! JHud joined the family for another round of the viral challenge!

5-Year-Old Preacher Luke

Five-year-old Luke from Grand Blanc, Michigan, became an Internet sensation when a video showing him using his bathtub to baptize his “Paw Patrol” stuffed dog went viral.

The preacher’s son came by the January 11 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”with his mom Catrina and his dad Ezra to take the whole studio audience to church!

The NFL’s Youngest Reporter, Jeremiah Fennell

Jeremiah Fennell from Las Vegas, Nevada, recently went viral when he was given the opportunity to be a sideline reporter for his favorite team, the Las Vegas Raiders. While interviewing wide receiver Devante Adams, Jeremiah was so professional, polished, and knowledgeable that you’d never think he was just 10 years old!

Roblox Mom & Daughter

Chariel Watson and her 11-year-old daughter Miracle Golden recently went viral after Chariel made a post on Facebook sharing the hilarious measures she took to contact her daughter when Miracle wasn’t answering her calls.

Chariel signed on to the popular interactive game Roblox to see if her daughter was online. Once she found her in the Berry Avenue game, she was able to deliver her message: Take the food out of the freezer so she could cook that evening!

TikTok Dater Amber Smith

Amber Smith from Iowa went viral when she filmed a TikTok of herself giving a PowerPoint presentation about all the dates she went on in 2022. She appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share some dating horror stories and reveal her dating dealbreakers.

“If he doesn’t own a couch, which was a problem more often than I’d like to admit,” Amber told JHud. “If you’re dating me, I’d like you to have a couch.”

Music Looper Queen Ife

Queen Ife makes beats using everyday objects like shampoo bottles, water glasses, hairspray, rubber bands, and other things you can find lying around the house. She records the sounds, then “stacks” them on top of one other to create a fully fleshed-out tune. She came by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to teach Jennifer how to create a beat out of everyday objects, then loop them over one another to create a song!

Physics Professor Dr. Tatiana Erukhimova

Dr. Tatiana Erukhimova’s engaging lectures and over-the-top science experiments at Texas A&M University have always been a hit with her students, but she’s now loved by people all over the world thanks to videos of her engaging experiments going viral on TikTok!

The eccentric educator appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to show how you can perform unbelievable physics experiments at home without any special scientific equipment.

‘Boops,’ the 3-Year-Old Michael Jackson Impersonator

JHud interviewed 3-year-old Landon Dickerson Jr., aka “Boops,” from Fort Worth, Texas, who went viral for dancing to the King of Pop’s “Smooth Criminal” on TikTok. Landon said he loves to play Michael’s music and dresses like the iconic singer every day.

“His dad danced to Michael Jackson when he was younger,” his mother, Erika, explained. “So basically, it passed down to him.”

“It’s in his blood,” his father, Landon Sr., added.

10-Year-Old Dancer Indy Bugg