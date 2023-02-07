How Mom Chariel Watson Hilariously Found Her Daughter on Roblox

When a child isn’t answering their mother’s calls, you best believe that mom isn’t taking silence for an answer!

Chariel Watson and her 11-year-old daughter Miracle Golden recently went viral after Chariel made a post on Facebook sharing the hilarious measures she took to contact her daughter when Miracle wasn’t answering her calls.

Chariel signed onto the popular interactive game Roblox to see if her daughter was online. Once she found her in the Berry Avenue game, she was able to deliver her message: Take the food out of the freezer so she could cook that evening!

“Take the lasagna out of the freezer and the garlic bread so I can cook it,” her mom’s avatar told her daughter’s avatar in the game.

As Chariel explained to Jennifer Hudson on the February 7 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” “She was on the game and I was trying to get ahold of her, and she wasn’t picking up the phone.”

She eventually jumped on the game and found her avatar. “As I joined her game, she was in a white car… I jumped in the car with her. I was like, ‘I know you see me calling you!’”

“I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I know I’m in trouble!’” recalled Miracle.

“We have a real good connection, and I love my mom,” Miracle told JHud.

“I had her when I was 19 years old,” said Chariel. “Her father passed away before I found out I was pregnant. After I had her, I knew it was very important to make sure I had that bond, that connection with her, because it’s just us.”

Chariel said she plays Roblox often with her daughter. Said Miracle, “It means so much to me because I love how she can just join my game and play with me. I think that’s really cool because I don’t see lots of parents that do that.”

Charmed by this mother and daughter’s bond, JHud surprised them with a whole bunch of Roblox toys!

“Miracle, I know you got a lot to play with, but you’re gonna answer your mom’s call next time, right?”

“Yup!” replied Miracle.