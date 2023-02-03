Florida Teacher Who Dance Battled Student Surprised with Cancun Vacation

Jennifer Hudson loves teachers who find new ways of connecting with their students. JHud invited a Florida teacher onto “The Jennifer Hudson Show” after she went viral for engaging with her students through an epic dance battle!

Yolanda Turner has taught at Sumner High School in Tampa, Florida, for 23 years. Over the winter holidays, a video was posted on Twitter showcasing a dance battle between Ms. Turner and a student. Within a week of being posted, the video was seen by millions, with the original video hitting over 5 million views!

“Before I could walk, I was dancing,” Ms. Turner told JHud on the February 3 episode. “When the ’80s hit, I was popping and locking.

“I’m not one to turn down a challenge,” she said of being invited to join the students’ dance battle in the cafeteria that day. “I think they knew I could move, but they didn’t know what kinds of moves that I had.

“I’m humbled by the experience, because it’s developed into something more than dancing,” she said. “It’s about finding ways of meeting your students where they are. So, whatever encourages them… it’s what I do. It’s where my calling is, my superpower. If it brings joy, I’m with it.”

JHud couldn’t have the dance battle teacher on the show without having her get up and move! Ms. Turner competed against audience member Irena for ultimate dance battle glory!

Jennifer always says, “Everybody is a winner,” so she declared the dance battle a tie. Still, wanting to honor Ms. Turner for more than 20 years of serving her students, JHud surprised the teacher with a trip to Cancun!

Yolanda received a six-day, five-night stay for two people at Garza Blanca Resort & Spa in Cancun, where she’ll stay in an ocean-view suite and dine on gourmet cuisine while relaxing poolside!

