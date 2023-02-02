Father-Daughter Beatboxers Ed Cage & Nicole Paris: Their Most Viral Moments
Music February 02, 2023
Father-daughter beatboxers Ed Cage and Nicole Paris return to “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!
The super talented duo first appeared last September, when they taught Jennifer Hudson how to beatbox. Since then, Nicole said she’s beatboxing 24/7.
“In my dreams, in the shower, while I’m walking, in the car, when I’m cooking,” she told JHud of how much she practices her skills. In fact, Ed mentioned that on a recent road trip, he and his daughter beatboxed for more than six hours straight!
You’ve seen them on the show — now check out Ed and Nicole’s best beatboxing moments online!
Send Jennifer your marvelous mugs!View Story
Beatboxing Post-JHud
The duo filmed this video after their first appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in September 2022.
Mentor vs. Apprentice Challenge
Even when she was just starting out, Nicole could stand up against her dad!
Nicole ‘Trumpets’
Nicole, sans Dad, shows off her amazing beatboxing skills.
Ed & Nicole's TED Talk
The talented family members even gave a TED Talk about the history of beatboxing.
Father-Daughter Sundays
“Our Sundays,” writes Nicole on Instagram. (And probably every other day of the week!)