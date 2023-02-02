Father-Daughter Beatboxers Ed Cage & Nicole Paris: Their Most Viral Moments

Father-daughter beatboxers Ed Cage and Nicole Paris return to “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

The super talented duo first appeared last September, when they taught Jennifer Hudson how to beatbox. Since then, Nicole said she’s beatboxing 24/7.

“In my dreams, in the shower, while I’m walking, in the car, when I’m cooking,” she told JHud of how much she practices her skills. In fact, Ed mentioned that on a recent road trip, he and his daughter beatboxed for more than six hours straight!

You’ve seen them on the show — now check out Ed and Nicole’s best beatboxing moments online!

Beatboxing Post-JHud

The duo filmed this video after their first appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in September 2022.

Mentor vs. Apprentice Challenge

Even when she was just starting out, Nicole could stand up against her dad!

Nicole ‘Trumpets’

Nicole, sans Dad, shows off her amazing beatboxing skills.

Ed & Nicole's TED Talk

The talented family members even gave a TED Talk about the history of beatboxing.

Father-Daughter Sundays