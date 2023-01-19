The Best of 10-Year-Old Viral Dancer Indy Bugg
Music January 19, 2023
Indy Bugg is back!
The 10-year-old Internet star whose dance videos have gone viral returned to“The Jennifer Hudson Show” to catch up with the host and perform a brand-new routine!
“I missed you so much!” she told the the NAACP Image Awards nominee on Thursday’s episode. Since Indy Bugg’s last appearance in September 2022, where she danced to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” she’s now rockin’ some new braids, and she was featured in a Beyoncé music video!
“I was so shocked to find out Beyoncé put me on her video!” she said of appearing in the singer’s “Break My Soul (Hive Certified)” music video, which features a montage of fans recording themselves performing to Bey’s song.
“You’re so talented, you gotta teach me some of those moves,” Jennifer tells her before she busts out another impressive dance, this time to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."
Here are some of Indy Bugg’s best videos showing off her amazing dance skills!
“You have a lot of fans — what would you say to your fans?” JHud asked the pint-sized dancer.
She had the perfect answer: “Believe in yourself, don’t let nobody hold you down, you’re strong, you’re beautiful, always believe in yourself.”
She may be just 10 years old, but she’s wise!
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.