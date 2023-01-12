NAACP Image Awards: JHud Nominated for Outstanding Host in a Talk Series
Jennifer Hudson is celebrating more happy news this week.
After presenting two awards at the Golden Globes and announcing season 2 of the “The Jennifer Hudson Show” the EGOT-winner has been recognized by the NAACP Image Awards.
This year, JHud is up for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble for her role on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
Kevin Hart, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lester Holt plus Jada Pinkett-Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith are recognized in the same category.
The 54th NAACP Image Awards will take place Saturday, February 25 and the show airs on BET at 8PM ET.
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.