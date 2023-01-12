NAACP Image Awards: JHud Nominated for Outstanding Host in a Talk Series

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating more happy news this week.

After presenting two awards at the Golden Globes and announcing season 2 of the “The Jennifer Hudson Show” the EGOT-winner has been recognized by the NAACP Image Awards.

This year, JHud is up for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble for her role on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Kevin Hart, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lester Holt plus Jada Pinkett-Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith are recognized in the same category.

The 54th NAACP Image Awards will take place Saturday, February 25 and the show airs on BET at 8PM ET.