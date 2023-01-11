Jennifer Hudson is 'Sculpted in Mirrors' at the 2023 Golden Globes

Jennifer Hudson was a golden goddess at the 2023 Golden Globes!

JHud donned an eye-catching gold sequined dress while walking the red carpet at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The striking gown, featuring capped sleeves and a plunging neckline, was made by New York-based fashion designer CD Greene.

The luxury designer incorporates his background in painting, sculpture, and graphic art while designing his pieces. “His foundation in sculpting is evident throughout his designs as he focuses on form, asymmetrical balance and texture. Signature designs sculpted with mirrors and crystal have made CD Greene a favorite amongst Hollywood royalty and music divas alike,” states his website.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

JHud accessorized with gold bangles and dangly earrings by Pomellato, a black matte manicure, and the Virgyn black stiletto by Italian luxury footwear and fashion designer Guiseppe Zanotti. She was styled by red carpet stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

Jennifer showed off her gorgeous gown once again on stage at the Globes while presenting two awards: Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, which went to Ke Huy Quan for his performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, which went to Angela Bassett for her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

"And the Golden Globe goes to... Angela Basset, baby, come on!" declared JHud.

"We are all Jennifer Hudson," said one Twitter user of JHud's enthusiasm.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jennifer won a Golden Globe herself in 2007 for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in “Dreamgirls.” (Just go ahead and add another G to her EGOT!)

Jennifer's hair was styled by Albert Morris, who swept JHud's do into an edgy updo.

Makeup: Get the look

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

JHud's flawless makeup, featuring smoky eye and glossy lip, was brought to life by makeup artist Adam Burrell exclusively using Fenty makeup (brand of 2023 Golden Globe nominee Rihanna!).

FACE

Ease Drop Blurring Skin Tint - 20

Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer - 400 + 440

Bright Fix Eye Brightener - Almond Butter

Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder - Honey + Nutmeg



EYES

Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler - True Red + Dark Brown

Sun Stalk’r Face + Eye Bronzer + Highlighter Palette

Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner - Cuz I’m Black

Full Frontal Volume, Lift + Curl Mascara

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter - Trophy Wife

@ardellbeauty Remy Lashes #782



CHEEKS

Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation

Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer - Coco Naughty + Mocha Mami



LIPS

Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick - Major Magnate + Post Queen



BODY

Body Lava Body Luminizer - Trophy Wife