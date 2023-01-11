Let This Viral 5-Year-Old Preacher Take You to Church

Like father, like son!

Five-year-old Luke from Grand Blanc, Michigan, became an Internet sensation when a video showing him using his bathtub to baptize his “Paw Patrol” stuffed dog went viral.

The preacher’s son came by Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with his mom Catrina and his dad Ezra to take the whole studio audience to church!

“How are you?” JHud asked the adorable boy, looking formal in a tiny blue suit. “It’s a blessing,” Luke said — and then the sermon began!

“I want to be just like him when I grow up!” declared Luke enthusiastically about his dad. “I want to be a pastor and a Christian.”

“It’s a blessing,” his proud father told JHud. “This year is 20 years of me preaching. And he preached to 20 million people in one week. I haven’t reached that in 20 years. I’m very happy.”

Luke launched into an emotional rendition of “Take Me to the Water,” and was soon joined by JHud, his parents, and the studio audience!

Blown away by this little boy’s enthusiasm, Jennifer surprised Luke with a basket full of “Paw Patrol” toys. “I am definitely gonna baptize them,” he said of his new friends.

Here’s some more amazing moments of Luke feeling the spirit, compliments of his Instagram @according_2luke.

