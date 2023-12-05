Kid Sports Reporter Jeremiah Fennell Returns — And Gets a Huge Surprise!

Sponsored by Mazda | Jennifer Hudson’s favorite kid sports reporter, Jeremiah Fennell, returned to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” — but he had no idea there was a major surprise in store for him!

The 11-year-old sports journalist, who went viral for his impressive reporting of his beloved team the Las Vegas Raiders, appeared on the first of two holiday giveaway shows with his mother, Lorraine Golden, to catch up with Jennifer and share what he’s been up to since he interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris on the show last April.

Jeremiah told Jennifer about interviewing athletes Michael Phelps and Drew Brees. He’s also been spending the holiday season giving back to his community by volunteering in food drives and clothes drives.

“I’ve always wanted to give back, so being able to do it now is just a good feeling,” said Jeremiah. “Seeing families that are in need and being able to help them, it gives me a special feeling in my heart.”

Lorraine shared with Jennifer how proud she is of her son and all he’s accomplished.

Jennifer let Lorraine and Jeremiah know that Mazda loved their story and appreciated Jeremiah’s passion for uplifting the people around him.

The mother and son then got the surprise of a lifetime when Jennifer revealed an unbelievable holiday gift for them: a brand-new Three Row Mazda CX-90!

Jeremiah wasn’t the only lucky recipient of some amazing prizes — JHud’s live studio audience was surprised with a great amount of holiday goodies as part of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Holiday Giveaways! Find out how you can enter for your chance to win these prizes, too!