These Viral Kid Entertainers Are Talented Beyond Their Years

There are some kids who figure out early what it is they want to do for the rest of their lives — and they become exceptional at it!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has hosted incredibly talented kids from all around the globe so they can continue to share their impressive talents with the world!

Whether they’re delivering powerful performances, showing off their athletic prowess, or excelling beyond their years, one thing is for certain: These kids are unbelievable!

Check out the amazing talents of young performers to appear on the show.

12-Year-Old Comedian Will Crack You Up

Varonica Mitchell, 12, loves to tape herself lip-syncing to well-known scenes from pop culture or songs, such as Lil Jon’s “Snap Yo Fingers.”

Her hilarious videos have garnered millions of views online and have caught the attention of numerous celebrities — including Jennifer, who reposted a video of Varonica recreating a scene from one of her movies.

JHud invited Varonica to the show, where she surprised her with a cameo by Lil Jon!

4-Year-Old Basketball Prodigy’s Double Dribbling is Mind-Blowing

“Lil Mike” from Williamsburg, Virginia, is only 4 years old and is already considered a basketball prodigy. The tyke recently started going viral for his impressive skills on the court!

At age 3, Mike decided to start teaching Lil Mike advanced basketball skills. After only a year, he’s already at a 10-year-old’s playing level.

7-Year-Old Reggaeton Dancer Has Unbelievable Moves

Salomé Rivas, also known as Baby Salomé, from Miami, Florida, is known for her videos dancing to Latin music, particularly reggaeton. Videos of her showing off her amazing moves have earned her over 2 million followers on Instagram!

Salomé wowed Jennifer during her performance on the show!

7-Year-Old Hip-Hop Dancer Has Impressive Moves

Eseniia Mikheeva is a 7-year-old from Moscow, Russia, whose dancing skills are well beyond her years. She loves all forms of dance, but videos of her hip-hop routines went viral.

Eseniia wowed JHud and her studio audience with an incredible performance!

10-Year-Old Sports Reporter Interviews Like a Pro

Jeremiah Fennell is a 10-year-old sports fan who has interviewed professional athletes.

During his memorable appearances on the show, the talented kid tells JHud what it was like after he went viral when given the opportunity to be a sideline reporter for his favorite team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeremiah even got to flex his reporting skills while interviewing Vice President Kamala Harris on the show!

5-Year-Old Preacher’s Sermons Are Spectacular

Luke Tillman, the 5-year-old from Grand Blanc, Michigan, inherited his pastor father’s enthusiasm for the Lord! Luke became an Internet sensation when a video showing him using his bathtub to baptize his “Paw Patrol” stuffed dog went viral.

Check out Luke's lively appearances on "The Jennifer Hudson Show” and let the spirit move you, too!

3-Year-Old Michael Jackson Impersonator Will Amaze You

At just three years old, Landon Dickerson Jr. aka Boopsalot from Fort Worth, Texas, is known for dressing up and dancing like Michael Jackson. He blew JHUd away when he performed his slick MJ moves on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!