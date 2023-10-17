Baby Salomé: Be Amazed by This 7-Year-Old Dancing to Reggaeton

This 7-year-old reggaeton dancer is breaking the Internet with her incredible skills!

Salomé Rivas from Miami, Florida, is known for her videos dancing to Latin music, particularly reggaeton. Videos of her showing off her amazing moves have earned her over 2 million followers on Instagram!

Both of Salomé’s parents, who are Venezuelan, are professional dancers and love to dance with their children around the house. At age 2, Salomé started mimicking her parents’ moves, and now her whole life revolves around music and dancing.

Check out Salomé’s videos featuring her impressive routines!

Baby Salomé on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Salomé wowed Jennifer Hudson during her appearance on the show! The 7-year-old dancer showed JHud how to do some of her favorite moves.

Introducing Baby Salomé!

Even when she was just a toddler, Salomé knew how to move to the beat!

Dancing with Montana Tucker

Check out Salomé holding her own against singer, actress, and dancer Montana Tucker!

Hitting the Streets

Even in a more informal setting, Salomé brings it!

Salomé Is All Smiles

Salomé brings her A game while performing a two-person dance.

Check Out That Attitude

A very expressive Salomé dominates while performing to a Lizzo tune.

For more of Baby Salomé, follow @babysalomerivas13 on Instagram.