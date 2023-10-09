Watch Reneé Rapp’s Performances on the Show

When Reneé Rapp and Jennifer Hudson get together, you know the two are gonna bust out singing!

The “Pretty Girls” singer is currently touring the U.S. and Europe on her Snow Hard Feelings tour, promoting her debut full-length studio album, “Snow Angel.”

Despite a hectic touring schedule, Reneé still made time to stop by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to chat with JHud and perform another cover song with the host, as well as the single “Tummy Hurts.”

Check out all of Reneé’s performances on the show!

Reneé Rapp & Jennifer Hudson Perform ‘Dangerously in Love’ by Beyoncé

Reneé and JHud (with Charles Jones accompanying on the piano) threw it back to the early 2000s by performing a cover of Beyoncé’s “Dangerously in Love” from her 2003 debut album of the same name.

Reneé Rapp Performs Her Song ‘Tummy Hurts’

The singer gave a riveting performance of her song “Tummy Hurts” on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” stage.

Reneé Rapp & Jennifer Hudson Perform ‘In Love with Another Man’ by Jazmin Sullivan

During her first appearance on the show in January 2023, Reneé and JHud teamed up for a sultry duet of jazz artist Jazmin Sullivan’s “In Love with Another Man,” which happens to be Reneé’s go-to karaoke song.