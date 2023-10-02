JHud’s Playlist: Music Jennifer Hudson’s Listening To — Fall/Winter 2023

Jennifer Hudson lives and breathes music — and so does “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

Creating the right tone for The Happy Place is top of mind for JHud, and she wants to kick off each show with the right music to get her live studio audience and at-home viewers ready for a good time!

JHud’s Playlist is a collection of songs inspired by classic anthems, hit singles, or tunes that hold special significance to the host.

In this collection of hot tracks, you’ll find all the songs Jennifer’s been jamming out to. In the show’s Season 2 premiere, JHud walked out to Usher’s “Boyfriend.”

Keep coming back here for a constantly updated playlist of awesome JHud-approved tunes.

Check out JHud’s Playlist below!

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify playlist.