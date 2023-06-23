Summer Playlist – Music from Season 1 of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Season 1 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” brought us some dream collaborations, with singers including Patti LaBelle, Dionne Warwick, Reba McIntyre, John Legend, The Isley Brothers, and Stephanie Mills teaming up with JHud for a musical moment.

You can relive many of Jennifer’s performances right here, but there’s plenty more where that came from. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has curated a Summer Playlist showcasing the tunes that go perfectly with lazy days in the sun and winding down on a warm evening.

What do you have to look forward to?

Ledisi, PJ Morton, and Coco Jones chose “The Jennifer Hudson Show” for the debut TV performances of their latest tracks. Team JHud was also blessed to see music icons including Chaka Khan, Seal, and SWV grace the stage!

Check out the full Summer Playlist below!