Summer Playlist – Music from Season 1 of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’
Music June 23, 2023
Season 1 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” brought us some dream collaborations, with singers including Patti LaBelle, Dionne Warwick, Reba McIntyre, John Legend, The Isley Brothers, and Stephanie Mills teaming up with JHud for a musical moment.
You can relive many of Jennifer’s performances right here, but there’s plenty more where that came from. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has curated a Summer Playlist showcasing the tunes that go perfectly with lazy days in the sun and winding down on a warm evening.
What do you have to look forward to?
Ledisi, PJ Morton, and Coco Jones chose “The Jennifer Hudson Show” for the debut TV performances of their latest tracks. Team JHud was also blessed to see music icons including Chaka Khan, Seal, and SWV grace the stage!
Check out the full Summer Playlist below!
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Summer Playlist
- “Good Morning” — PJ Morton (Feat. Susan Carol)
- “I’m So Into You / Right Here” — SWV
- “Somethin’ Bout You” — Mickey Guyton
- “The Way You Make Me Feel” — Brandon Conway
- “2 Baddies” — NCT 127
- “Shout” — The Isley Brothers & Jennifer Hudson
- “I Need to Know” — Ledisi
- “Love Somebody”/ “Make You Say” Medley — Rotimi
- “Nervous” (Solo Piano Version) — John Legend
- “ICU” — Coco Jones
- “Kiss from a Rose” (Acoustic) — Seal
- “Woman Like Me”— Chaka Khan
- “Respect” — Reba McIntyre & Jennifer Hudson
- “Way Down Yonder” — Chase Rice
- “Baby Will You Love Me”— MAJOR.
- “Have You a Heart” — The War and Treaty
- “I Need You” — The Walls Group
- “My Tribe” — Blessing Offor
- “Fly Me to the Moon” — Adam Blackstone & Jennifer Hudson
- “Guess Who I Saw Today” — Samara Joy
- “How Do I Say Goodbye” — Dean Lewis
- “Be a Lion” — Stephanie Mills