Summer Playlist – Music from Season 1 of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Music June 23, 2023

Season 1 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” brought us some dream collaborations, with singers including Patti LaBelle, Dionne Warwick, Reba McIntyre, John Legend, The Isley Brothers, and Stephanie Mills teaming up with JHud for a musical moment.

You can relive many of Jennifer’s performances right here, but there’s plenty more where that came from. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has curated a Summer Playlist showcasing the tunes that go perfectly with lazy days in the sun and winding down on a warm evening.

What do you have to look forward to?

Ledisi, PJ Morton, and Coco Jones chose “The Jennifer Hudson Show” for the debut TV performances of their latest tracks. Team JHud was also blessed to see music icons including Chaka Khan, Seal, and SWV grace the stage!

Check out the full Summer Playlist below!

  1. “Good Morning” — PJ Morton (Feat. Susan Carol)
  2. “I’m So Into You / Right Here” — SWV
  3. “Somethin’ Bout You” — Mickey Guyton
  4. “The Way You Make Me Feel” — Brandon Conway
  5. “2 Baddies” — NCT 127
  6. “Shout” — The Isley Brothers & Jennifer Hudson
  7. “I Need to Know” — Ledisi
  8. “Love Somebody”/ “Make You Say” Medley — Rotimi
  9. “Nervous” (Solo Piano Version) — John Legend
  10. “ICU” — Coco Jones
  11. “Kiss from a Rose” (Acoustic) — Seal
  12. “Woman Like Me”— Chaka Khan
  13. “Respect” — Reba McIntyre & Jennifer Hudson
  14. “Way Down Yonder” — Chase Rice
  15. “Baby Will You Love Me”— MAJOR.
  16. “Have You a Heart” — The War and Treaty
  17. “I Need You” — The Walls Group
  18. My Tribe” — Blessing Offor
  19. “Fly Me to the Moon” — Adam Blackstone & Jennifer Hudson
  20. “Guess Who I Saw Today” — Samara Joy
  21. “How Do I Say Goodbye” — Dean Lewis
  22. “Be a Lion” — Stephanie Mills

