The Best of Jennifer Hudson Performing on the Show

Music June 13, 2023

Jennifer Hudson lives and breathes music, so it’s not surprising that she finds as many opportunities as possible to incorporate singing into her talk show!

Relive the best moments of Jennifer performing everything from jazz to show tunes to gospel on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with her talented guests — including John Legend, Dionne Warwick, Josh Groban, and many, many more. Plus, JHud takes the lead in a medley that will blow you away!

And don’t forget to check out the best of JHud riffing songs inspired by her live studio audience!

JHud revealed her Whoopi Goldberg-inspired Halloween costume as she channeled Sister Mary Clarence from “Sister Act” and “Sister Act 2” while performing a medley of songs from the movies — including “I Will Follow Him,” “My Guy (My God),” and “Oh Happy Day.”

On the 100th episode celebration, John Legend took to the piano to duet with JHud on Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Amber Riley and Jennifer Hudson, who both played Effie in “Dreamgirls,” belted out “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.”

Tori Kelly and Jennifer teamed up for a duet of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which happens to be JHud’s favorite song.

Adam Lambert and Jennifer put their vocal ranges to the test when they joined Michael Orland — the pianist from their time on “American Idol” — to perform Puccini’s “Nessun dorma.”

After Jennifer told Stephanie Mills how much she adores the song “Home” from the musical “The Wiz,” the legend agreed to perform the tune — on the condition that JHud made it a duet!

Adam Blackstone asked Jennifer for a jazz duet! The talented musician played the double bass, with Charles Jones on the piano, as JHud sang “Fly Me to the Moon.”

Jennifer Hudson joined The Isley Brothers on vocals to perform their hit song “Shout.”

Jennifer’s dreams came true when she sang with music legend Dionne Warwick on the singer-songwriter’s 1979 tune “All the Time.”

Grammy-winning singer Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson teamed up to sing “The Impossible Dream” from the Broadway show “Man of La Mancha.”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard and JHud teamed up to perform the gospel tune “Amazing Grace.”

