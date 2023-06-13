The Best of Jennifer Hudson Performing on the Show

Jennifer Hudson lives and breathes music, so it’s not surprising that she finds as many opportunities as possible to incorporate singing into her talk show!

Relive the best moments of Jennifer performing everything from jazz to show tunes to gospel on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with her talented guests — including John Legend, Dionne Warwick, Josh Groban, and many, many more. Plus, JHud takes the lead in a medley that will blow you away!

Jennifer Hudson's ‘Sister Act’ Halloween Performance

JHud revealed her Whoopi Goldberg-inspired Halloween costume as she channeled Sister Mary Clarence from “Sister Act” and “Sister Act 2” while performing a medley of songs from the movies — including “I Will Follow Him,” “My Guy (My God),” and “Oh Happy Day.”

Jennifer Hudson & John Legend, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

On the 100th episode celebration, John Legend took to the piano to duet with JHud on Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Jennifer Hudson & Amber Riley, ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’

Amber Riley and Jennifer Hudson, who both played Effie in “Dreamgirls,” belted out “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.”

Jennifer Hudson & Tori Kelly, ‘Hallelujah’

Tori Kelly and Jennifer teamed up for a duet of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which happens to be JHud’s favorite song.

Jennifer Hudson & Adam Lambert, ‘Nessun Dorma’

Adam Lambert and Jennifer put their vocal ranges to the test when they joined Michael Orland — the pianist from their time on “American Idol” — to perform Puccini’s “Nessun dorma.”

Jennifer Hudson & Stephanie Mills, ‘Home’

After Jennifer told Stephanie Mills how much she adores the song “Home” from the musical “The Wiz,” the legend agreed to perform the tune — on the condition that JHud made it a duet!

Jennifer Hudson, Adam Blackstone & Charles Jones, ‘Fly Me to the Moon’

Adam Blackstone asked Jennifer for a jazz duet! The talented musician played the double bass, with Charles Jones on the piano, as JHud sang “Fly Me to the Moon.”

Jennifer Hudson & The Isley Brothers, ‘Shout’

Jennifer Hudson joined The Isley Brothers on vocals to perform their hit song “Shout.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Jennifer Hudson & Dionne Warwick, ‘All the Time’

Jennifer’s dreams came true when she sang with music legend Dionne Warwick on the singer-songwriter’s 1979 tune “All the Time.”

Jennifer Hudson & Josh Groban, ‘The Impossible Dream’

Grammy-winning singer Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson teamed up to sing “The Impossible Dream” from the Broadway show “Man of La Mancha.”

Jennifer Hudson & Tasha Cobbs Leonard, ‘Amazing Grace’

Tasha Cobbs Leonard and JHud teamed up to perform the gospel tune “Amazing Grace.”