EGOT Winners: Best Moments on the Show

Jennifer Hudson is the 17th recipient in history of the EGOT — that’s winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award — and she’s in good company!

JHud chatted with fellow EGOT winners Rita Moreno, John Legend, and Viola Davis (who only just became an EGOT this past February when she won a Grammy!) on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Check out the best moments from these amazing performers!

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno, the third person in history to achieve EGOT status, won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1962 for “West Side Story”; a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Play for 1975’s “The Ritz”; a Grammy in 1972 for being part of the soundtrack for “The Electric Company”; and two Emmy Awards, for guest-starring on “The Muppet Show” and “The Rockford Files.”

On the February 3 show, JHud and Rita discussed where they each keep all their awards, and Rita admitted that she used to store them in a cardboard box in the garage!

“When I got married, my husband said, ‘I know you have awards, where are they?’ I said, ‘Oh, they’re in a box in the garage.’ And he said, ‘Why?’” the 91-year-old actress recalled. “It feels like I’m showing off, and that kind of embarrasses me.

“Then he said to me something very meaningful. He said, ‘Rita, you earned those, you didn’t buy them.’ So they are in the living room.”

John Legend

John Legend, EGOT number 15 — not to mention the first Black man to earn all four achievements — won an Emmy Award for producing “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (which won Live Outstanding Variety Special); he won the Oscar for Best Original Song for writing “Glory” from the “Selma” soundtrack; he earned a Tony for producing the play “Jitney”; and the singer-songwriter has 12 Grammys, including a win for Best New Artist in 2006.

“Winning Grammys was always my goal as a musician, or one of my goals,” he told JHud. “But I think the most special one was the one I won with Common,” he said of the song “Glory.” “That film was just so meaningful because it covered the life of Dr. King and the fight for voting rights… We were able to be up on that stage and honor the movement.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Viola Davis

Viola Davis became the 18th EGOT recipient in history this past February when she won a Grammy for best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording for her memoir, “Finding Me.”

Viola previously won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in How to Get Away with Murder; an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “Fences”; and two Tony Awards, for her work in “Fences” and “King Hedley II.”