Why John Legend Released Skincare Line Loved01 for Melanin-Rich People

“Happy 100 shows!” John Legend told JHud as he joined her on the couch for the 100th episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“Would you like to see what flowers from an EGOT look like?” said JHud, showing off an enormous bouquet gifted to her from John.

The singer stopped by the show on February 9 not only to congratulate JHud on 100 shows but also to chat about his baby daughter, his album “Legend,” and his new skincare line, Loved01.

“When we formulated it, we kept the needs of melanin-rich people in mind first,” John told JHud. “Not a lot of skincare lines are developed with us in mind first.

“Everybody can use it, it works for everybody, but we thought specifically about the needs of melanin-rich people and what kind of skin types we have and what special needs we might have for our skin,” he continued.

“We wanted to make it affordable for everybody, so everything is under $15,” he said, adding that Loved01 products are currently available online and at CVS.

“It’s been going so well,” he proudly stated on the show. “It’s out in the world now. It’s very exciting!”

John on his newborn baby daughter Esti

John also spoke about becoming a dad for the third time with the arrival of his baby girl, Esti Maxine Stephens.

“My great-grandmother was named Esther, and my grandmother’s middle name was Maxine,” he explained. “So we incorporated two of my ancestors into her name. We’re very excited to welcome her to the family.”

Esti joins older siblings Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. “They seemed a little jealous when Chrissy [Teigen] was pregnant, and I was worried they wouldn’t be excited to welcome her home,” said John. “But they exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are… They’re truly thrilled to be older siblings.”

John also discussed why he and wife Chrissy have been outspoken about sharing their struggles to conceive.

“We’ve had challenges — we used IVF to conceive our children, we’ve had pregnancy loss — and I think a lot of families go through that, but I think a lot of people were happy we talked about it so they didn’t feel so alone,” he told JHud. “A lot of people go through this, and they go through it in silence… I think Chrissy and I talking about it have helped other people go through that journey.”

John gives two incredible performances

You can’t have two EGOTs in the same room without a performance happening! During the show, John and JHud headed over to the piano to perform “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” then John later took the stage to perform his song “Nervous” from his album “Legend.”