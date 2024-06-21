Summer Playlist — Music from Season 2 of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’
Music June 21, 2024
Season 2 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” featured many amazing musical collaborations between Jennifer Hudson and an impressive slate of talented artists, including Chris Stapleton, Smokey Robinson, Reneé Rapp, Robin Thicke, and more.
Country singers like Mickey Guyton and Tanner Adell took the stage, as well as Broadway performers Ben Platt, “The Wiz” star Nichelle Lewis, and the cast of “MJ the Musical.”
This past season also featured thrilling performances from music icons like Dionne Warwick and Charlie Wilson and tomorrow’s music superstars like African trio Biko’s Manna.
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has created a Summer Playlist composed of all the songs you’ll want to play on repeat all season long, whether you’re chilling at the beach or taking a road trip with the windows down.
Check out the full Summer Playlist below!
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Summer Playlist
1. “Dangerously in Love” — Reneé Rapp & Jennifer Hudson
2. “A House Is Not a Home” — Dionne Warwick & Jennifer Hudson
3. “Loving You on My Mind” — Chris Stapleton, Jennifer Hudson, The War & Treaty
4. “Make It Me” — Mickey Guyton
5. “Ooo Baby Baby” — Smokey Robinson & Jennifer Hudson
6. “Buckle Bunny”/“Whiskey Blues” Medley — Tanner Adell
7. “Superstar” — Anthony Hamilton & Jennifer Hudson
8. “I Say a Little Prayer” — Biko’s Manna
9. “Tummy Hurts” — Reneé Rapp
10. “Giving Myself” — Robin Thicke & Jennifer Hudson
11. “Smart” —Le Sserafim
12. “Cherry on Top” — Ben Platt
13. “Happy Place” — Pentatonix
14. “Home” — Nichelle Lewis
15. “Ice Cream (Pay Phone)” — Black Pumas
16. “Hand in My Pocket” — Remember Monday
17. “Lose Control” — Teddy Swims
18. “Feel”/“Unavailable” Medley — Davido
19. “Beat It” — “MJ the Musical” Cast
20. “Superman/Outstanding” Medley — Charlie Wilson
21. “Me Ves Enamorada” — Irany & David
22. “Ego Talkin’” — Saint Harison
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.