Behind the Magic: How ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Spirit Tunnels Became a Viral Sensation!

We’ve got the spirit, yes we do! We’re bringing all our energy straight to YOU!

When Jennifer Hudson welcomes a celebrity guest to “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” her show’s staff likes to pump them up with a boost of energy!

Gwen Stefani, Saweetie, GloRilla, and Common are just some of the stars who have been surprised with what JHud and her staff call the “Spirit Tunnel” – two lines of people hyping up the guest with chants and dance moves before they hit the stage!

The internet clearly needs a big bolt of happiness — don’t we all? — because videos of celebrities strutting their stuff through the “Jennifer Hudson Show” Spirit Tunnel have gone viral!

You may have only recently seen clips of Victoria Monêt , Tia Mowry, and the like rockin’ down the JHud hallway of joy, but this gleeful tradition has been a regular fixture backstage at “The Jennifer Hudson Show” since the very beginning!

JHud made her grand entrance in the show’s series premiere by walking between two lines of her pumped-up staff, high-fiving everyone along the way.

Then, Jennifer kicked off Season 2 by featuring the Spirit Tunnel at the top of the show!

There have been plenty of memorable Spirit Tunnel moments with Jennifer over the years:

The staff has even surprised Jennifer with a Spirit Tunnel outside the studio. Check out when they surprised her in the office for her birthday!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Inspired by how much fun JHud has, the staff began sending guests down the Spirit Tunnel. In Season 2, JHud’s show staff hyped up Sherri Shepherd as she walked to stage for her debut appearance on the show.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Season 3 started off with a BANG with the staff's Spirit Tunnel celebrating the legendary Angela Bassett.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Flavor Flav had a blast heading down the Spirit Tunnel with Olympic water polo players Maggie Steffens and Ashleigh Johnson by his side.

Gwen Stefani, “Love Island” star couple Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, Common, Alfonso Ribeiro, and Ariana DeBose are just a few of the other celebs who have been surprised with the Spirit Tunnel!

“Your staff — there is so much enthusiasm,” Jimmy Kimmel told JHud, referring to his own surprise Spirit Tunnel . “Everyone’s clapping. They were chanting my name back there!”

Check out our Spirit Tunnels compilations exclusively on YouTube .

And don’t forget to follow @jenniferhudsonshow on Instagram and TikTok .

We want YOU to feel the spirit too! Join the fun by filming your own Spirit Tunnel and sending it to us!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area .