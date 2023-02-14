The Best of Celebrities Opening Up About Their Relationships

In honor of Valentine's Day, take a look back at Viola Davis sharing how she met her husband, Tamera Mowry-Housley opening up about her sex life, Fortune Feimster telling Jennifer about her “crime scene” proposal in Chicago, and more stories about love, marriage, and "meet cutes"!

Check out these celebrity guests getting candid about their relationships on "The Jennifer Hudson Show"!

Viola Davis

Viola Davis appeared on the September 16 episode and discussed her 19-year marriage to her husband Julius.

“You have to choose the right person,” she told JHud. She said she literally prayed for her husband to appear, asking God for everything on her “must” list: “I want a big Black man… I want him to be from the South, I want him to be country. I want him to love You. I want him to have already been married, have children, so he won’t put any pressure on me to do that.”

She also said she loves football players, though that wasn’t a “must.” “I would love for him to be in the arts in some way,” she added. “I went to church after that, because three and a half weeks later I met Julius William Tennon, an ex-football player from Texas, raised two children on his own, an actor, and the first thing he did, he invited me to church.”

Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson appeared on the September 13 episode and chatted with JHud about meeting his wife at a party at Michigan State University. “She came walking in with the tightest jeans I ever seen,” he said. “Caught a brother’s eye… I was watching her all night.”

Tamera Mowry-Housley

While promoting her book “You Should Sit Down for This” on the November 3 episode, Tamera, who has been married for over a decade, told JHud that sex is an important part of all relationships.

“For me, staying happily married is having sex goals,” said Tamera. “There’s nothing wrong with women being vocal [about their sexual needs].”

Fortune Feimster

Fortune Feimster appeared on the November 2 episode of the show and talked about meeting her wife at Gay Pride in Chicago. Fortune said of proposing, “The movies make [proposals] look very romantic,” but admitted her own proposal “went awry”!

She wanted a “Bachelor”-like proposal with candles and rose petals but told Jennifer that she got a “crime scene” instead.

“It was weirdly lit with rose petals, like, everywhere, but just very chaotic,” Fortune said about the location. “Like somebody got a leaf blower and blew it around.”

Derek Hough

On the September 30 episode of the show, the “Dancing with the Stars” judge discussed his upcoming nuptials to Hayley Ebert, who, like him, is also a dancer.

“She’s a dancer, and you’re a dancer,” Jennifer Hudson noted. “What in the world is your first wedding dance going to be?”

“At first, I’m like, ‘We dance a lot. I think it might be time for other people to perform for us,’” he said. “I’m like, ‘Hey, you dance for us.’ We’re going to sit back.”