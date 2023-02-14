JHud Wears Pink to Match Her Set for Valentine's Day

Jennifer Hudson is pretty in pink for Valentine’s Day!

“When your set is so gorgeous you decide to wear an outfit to complement it!” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

JHud wore a gorgeous long-sleeved hot pink dress and matching heels on the February 14 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” She paired it with a light pink blazer and some major blinged-out bracelets.

“For Valentine’s Day, and in anticipation of giving out red roses to the audience with Tyrese Gibson, we had a very pretty red outfit planned,” said V. “But the moment Jennifer saw her set, we knew pink shades were the way to go.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” set got a Valentine’s Day upgrade in the form of fuzzy pink and purple pillows, and dozens upon dozens of pink, red, and purple flowers placed around the stage.

Jennifer started the show by introducing her audience to her love — the one and only King Kong.

“That was my first celebrity crush,” she told her live studio audience. “That is my first love. And he still is my love, okay? That is what the mug is for, and since it’s Valentine's Day, I thought I’d honor my man, King Kong.”

Jennifer soon introduced Tyrese Gibson to the show, and the actor-singer was certainly in a romantic mood. The “Fast X” star gave a love-filled shout-out to his girlfriend and daughter sitting in the audience and waxed poetic about how much he adores JHud.

“You’re just amazing, and I love you,” he told the host. “You’ve been my friend forever. As much as I love you, I still look up to you and I’m inspired.”

Even the studio audience could feel the love — Tyrese later stepped off the stage to hand-deliver roses to everybody attending the show that day and serenade one special audience member.

Happy Valentine’s Day!