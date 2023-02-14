Top 5 Love-Filled Moments from Tyrese Gibson’s Interview

Tyrese Gibson was feeling the love on the special Valentine’s Day episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

The “Fast X” actor must have been struck by cupid’s bow, because he could not stop showing his adoration for… well, just about everything and everyone!

“I’m a sucker for love,” he told Jennifer Hudson. “I still believe in love and romance. Chivalry is not dead, not in my house.”

Head below to check out the Top 5 love-filled moments from Tyrese’s sit-down with Jennifer Hudson.

Love for JHud

“I know I came here to give you your flowers, but I have to give you your flowers,” said Tyrese, handing Jennifer a giant bouquet of roses. The two have been friends for years and have worked together on the 2013 film “Black Nativity,” as well as Tyrese’s single “Shame,” off his 2015 album “Black Rose.”

“There is nobody in the world more proud of you than me,” he told her. “You are so beautiful. Your heart is so genuine and sincere towards the world. I use you as an example all the time — if you haven’t been through as much as Jennifer, why are you not smiling?”

“You’re just amazing, and I love you. You’ve been my friend forever. As much as I love you, I still look up to you and I’m inspired.”

Love for his girlfriend and daughter

Tyrese’s girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, and his 15-year-old daughter, Shayla, were in the audience, and he couldn’t help but shower them with love from the couch.

“That’s my Shayla,” said Tyrese. “She is incredible. I’m so proud of you, I love you, Daddy loves you,” he told her.

Love for Morris Chestnut

When JHud told Tyrese that her previous guest, Morris Chestnut, said he often gets mistaken for Tyrese, the singer-actor couldn’t believe it.

“Where would I be without Morris Chestnut?” replied Tyrese. “They think I’m sexy because of Morris!”

The gushing continued: “Morris is the greatest of all time. He’s my friend, he’s my brother — anytime I’ve ever needed anything, he always took my call.”

Love for an audience member

The hit recording artist Tyrese headed into the studio audience to pick out a very lucky audience member to serenade with a love song.

“You didn’t see that comin’, did you?” JHud asked the stunned audience member.

Love for the whole studio audience

“I figure it is Valentine’s Day, and flowers are special,” said Tyrese. “Flowers make people feel really special on Valentine’s Day. So I got flowers for everybody!”

Tyrese then helped hand out roses provided by 1-800-Flowers to everybody in the audience!

The Happy Place is EXTRA happy on Valentine’s Day!