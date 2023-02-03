Rita Moreno and Ludacris Are Text Buddies After Meeting on ‘Fast X’

Rita Moreno has been a star of stage and screen for 80 years. But the iconic actress got surprisingly starstruck meeting one of her “Fast X” co-stars!

The 91-year-old EGOT-winning performer stars in the next installment in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, “Fast X,” in theaters this May.

On the February 3 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Rita revealed to Jennifer Hudson that she had no idea she would be acting alongside Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, who plays Tej Parker in the film series. (Not that she minded one bit!)

“I didn’t know he was in all of those movies!” she admitted to JHud.

“We were doing a scene in Vin [Diesel]’s grandma’s backyard, which is supposed to be in L.A. It was in London on a set,” she recalled. “I’m sitting at the table where I’m supposed to serve lunch to his gang, his people… and I look at this guy, and I think, ‘That looks like Luda.’”

“Oh, my God!” said the actress upon realizing who it was. “And I said, ‘Are you…? Are you…?’ And he says, ‘Hi, I’m Chris.’”

“And I say, ‘You certainly are, baby!’” Rita said. “And you know what? We’re text buddies. We text all the time.”

“He’s my Virgo brother, too,” said JHud, also a big fan of Luda.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Later, Rita gave Jennifer a one-on-one lesson on how to properly dance with castanets. Ninety-one years old, and she still knows how to move!

Jennifer asked Rita for her beauty secrets — who wouldn’t want to look as gorgeous as Rita Moreno at 91, or any age? — but the actress didn’t have any to offer.

“I just have good Caribbean skin, it’s true — that’s what it is,” she said. “I just have good genes!”