JHud Wears a Periwinkle Jumpsuit for the Perfect ‘Comfy Cute’ Look
Fashion February 03, 2023
Jennifer Hudson is all about comfort in these early days of 2023!
The host wore a periwinkle jumpsuit on the February 3 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” She paired this elegant look with sparkly heels and a gold necklace, and she wore her hair in a long braided ponytail.
“The perfect ‘comfy cute’ in JHud’s world right now is a jumpsuit,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne. “Paired with crystal booties, she loved the look as soon as she saw it.”
JHud has truly been loving a jumpsuit. In January, she wore a burnt orange silk satin jumpsuit customized with gold buttons and a black Norma Kamali jumpsuit paired with combat boots.
JHud spoke to fellow EGOT recipient Rita Moreno on Friday’s show. The two discussed where they each keep all their awards, and Rita admitted that she used to keep them in a cardboard box in the garage!
“When I got married, my husband said, ‘I know you have awards, where are they?’ I said, ‘Oh, they’re in a box in the garage.’ And he said, ‘Why?’” the 91-year-old actress recalled. “It feels like I’m showing off, and that kind of embarrasses me.
“Then he said to me something very meaningful. He said, ‘Rita, you earned those, you didn’t buy them.’ So they are in the living room.”
