JHud’s Ready to Dance in a Norma Kamali Jumpsuit

Jennifer Hudson dressed for the occasion when a dance legend visited the show.

“Debbie Allen was coming, so Jennifer had to be ready to dance,” says Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne of the host’s loose-fitting but still alluring all-black ensemble, including a blazer and blinged-out high-ankle combat boots.

“We went with a Norma Kamali jumpsuit, which is one of Jennifer’s favorite go-to pieces to dress up and dress down with a pair of her favorite combat boots embellished with Swarovski crystals,” said V.

Debbie Allen appeared on the January 18 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and had a bit of fun competing in a dance-off against some very talented studio audience members. The 73-year-old actor, dancer, director, and choreographer she blew everybody away with her killer moves.

Debbie also discussed having a dream realized with the opening of the Debbie Allen Middle School.

“I grew up in Houston, Texas, at a time where I couldn’t go to dance class because I was Black,” the "Grey's Anatomy" star told JHud. “I know what the arts and education can do for a young person. It’s what helped me get through all that civil rights down in Texas when it was really bad.”