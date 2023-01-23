JHud’s Ready to Dance in a Norma Kamali Jumpsuit
Fashion January 23, 2023
Jennifer Hudson dressed for the occasion when a dance legend visited the show.
“Debbie Allen was coming, so Jennifer had to be ready to dance,” says Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne of the host’s loose-fitting but still alluring all-black ensemble, including a blazer and blinged-out high-ankle combat boots.
“We went with a Norma Kamali jumpsuit, which is one of Jennifer’s favorite go-to pieces to dress up and dress down with a pair of her favorite combat boots embellished with Swarovski crystals,” said V.
Black is one of Jennifer’s favorite colors to wear. In December, the NAACP Image Award nominee donned a black satin suit with ostrich feathers and looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved black top with matching wide-legged pants. She also wore a black St. John tank, black Annakiki skirt, Giuseppe Zanotti black booties, and a matching black sun hat for her “Glamour” Women of the Year photo shoot.
Check out more fashionable moments on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!
Debbie Allen appeared on the January 18 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and had a bit of fun competing in a dance-off against some very talented studio audience members. The 73-year-old actor, dancer, director, and choreographer she blew everybody away with her killer moves.
Debbie also discussed having a dream realized with the opening of the Debbie Allen Middle School.
“I grew up in Houston, Texas, at a time where I couldn’t go to dance class because I was Black,” the "Grey's Anatomy" star told JHud. “I know what the arts and education can do for a young person. It’s what helped me get through all that civil rights down in Texas when it was really bad.”
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.