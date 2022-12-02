Jennifer Dazzles in an Unexpected Color Choice

Jennifer Hudson proves her fashion versatility.

On Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud looked elegant in a long-sleeved black top with matching wide-legged pants and ankle boots.

Jennifer accessorized her look with diamond earrings and a gold bracelet.

Stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne said that while “many people know that JHud loves color, what you may not expect is that her absolute favorite color to wear is black.”

“We were super excited to put together an all-black look for her new winter set,” V added.

Jennifer has previously worn predominantly black outfits while interviewing her fellow “American Idol” alum.

In September, she wore a pinstripe suit while reuniting with her former judge Randy Jackson.

V said that one of JHud’s many nicknames is “Boss Lady,” so Jennifer wore a look that showed strength and confidence.

The next month, while chatting and singing with Adam Lambert, Jennifer donned a black blazer and a black dress with a silver sequin design.

V said she wanted to add a little sparkle to Jennifer’s look.

In Friday’s episode, Jennifer reunited with David Riherd, the co-founder of the Wildlife Learning Center (WLC), who brought several animals onstage.

One of those included a wolf named Klondike, who David said was found on the street.

“Someone had him as a pet and they do not make good pets,” David said, adding that Klondike later went to a wolf rescue.

When Jennifer asked, “So it’s not a dog?” David clarified that wolfs are related to dogs but are not the same.

“This is a wild animal and dogs are domesticated,” David explained.